|
|
|
ROBSON Vince's wife of 45 years would like to thank Vince's son Peter and Emma's niece Lynn and Peter's wife Carol for their contribution.
We wish to thank all who sent cards and beautiful flowers. Thanks also to 'perfect care' for great assistance by their staff.
Thanks to the cremation staff
for a lovely service, beautifully ended by hand clapping to
André Rieu playing the
Rusedski March - A perfect end
to a great man with much love.
We would also like to thank our friends for their very kind donations and Lloyds Bank at Peterlee who matched the sum raised of £500 in total for GNAA.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 3, 2020