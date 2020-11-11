Home

Vincent Robson

Vincent Robson Notice
ROBSON VINCENT
(VINCE) November 1st, peacefully in hospital, aged 85 years.

Loving husband to Emma,
dad to Peter and father-in-law to Carol, also a much loved uncle
and brother-in-law.

Friends please meet for service at Wear Valley Crematorium on Tuesday November 17th
at 12.30pm.

Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Vince can be left at the crematorium for the great North Air Ambulance.

Vince will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 11, 2020
