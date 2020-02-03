|
|
|
Bewick (Southwick) Peacefully in hospital
on 23rd January 2020,
aged 83 years, Violet (Vi).
Very devoted wife of the late Jim. Loving mam of Rob.
Also adored nana of Amy.
Will friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 10th February at 2:30pm. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to the Royal National Institute of
Blind People, a collection plate will be provided at the crematorium. All enquiries to:
Tony Clarke Funeral Directors
190 Hylton Road
Tel 0191 5656055.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 3, 2020