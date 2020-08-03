|
|
|
Cruickshank Violet It is with great sadness the family
of Violet Cruickshank (née Brown) announce her passing on Wednesday 29th July 2020 peacefully in hospital, aged 87.
Violet will be lovingly remembered by husband Gordon, sons Gordon and Graham, daughter Carolyn, Kay and Helen, grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
There will be a service gathering
at the graveside at Mere Knolls Cemetery, Sunderland, on
Thursday 6th August, at 14:30. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Asthma UK.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 3, 2020