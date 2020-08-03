Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Cruickshank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Cruickshank

Notice Condolences

Violet Cruickshank Notice
Cruickshank Violet It is with great sadness the family
of Violet Cruickshank (née Brown) announce her passing on Wednesday 29th July 2020 peacefully in hospital, aged 87.
Violet will be lovingly remembered by husband Gordon, sons Gordon and Graham, daughter Carolyn, Kay and Helen, grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
There will be a service gathering
at the graveside at Mere Knolls Cemetery, Sunderland, on
Thursday 6th August, at 14:30. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Asthma UK.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -