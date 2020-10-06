Home

Thompson (Brannen)
Southwick
Virginia Better known as Virg. Peacefully in daughters' arms on the 27th September 2020.
A forever loved mam of Laura.
A dear mother in law of Jamie. Devoted nana to Oscar, Fletcher and Theo. Beloved sister to Mary.
A much loved auntie and a treasured friend to many.
Family and close friends only. Flowers welcome.
Funeral service to be held Thursday 8th October, 3:00pm at Sunderland Crematorium.
All enquiries to Kristina at Tony Clarke Funeral Directors
0191 565 60 55
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 6, 2020
