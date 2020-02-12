|
FOSTER Walter
(Herrington Burn,
formerly of Gateshead) Peacefully in hospital on
3rd February, Walter, aged 90 years.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Nora May.
A much loved dad of Ian and
father-in-law to Jackie.
Devoted grandad of Paul and
wife Hannah, and Chris,
loving great grandad of Ellie and Amelia, also dearest brother of Alan, brother-in-law to Pauline
and uncle to Sue.
Would friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 18th February at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to the British Heart Foundation.
A donation box will be
provided at the Crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 12, 2020