WILKINSON Formerly of Silksworth and Plains Farm Peacefully in Sycamore Care Centre on 2nd March, aged 90 years, Walter. Devoted husband to the
late May, loving and amazing
dad to Peter and Graham.
Special father-in-law to Donna and Debbi, also an adoring grandad to Daniel, Rebekah and Ethan and great grandad to Izabella and Jax.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 17th March at 10am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Sycamore Care Centre
(a donation box will be
available at the crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 10, 2020
