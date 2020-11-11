Home

Wesley Longstaff Notice
LONGSTAFF Wesley
(South Hylton) Loving and devoted husband to his late wife Anne; adored and cherished dad to Richard and partner Hazel.
Treasured Brother of Melvyn, Uncle to his sons Paul, Neil, Martin and Chris; beloved Uncle to Andrea.
Wesley passed suddenly after a short spell in hospital on 30th October 2020 aged 77 years.
An incredible gentleman whose kindness, knowledge, wisdom and humour, enriched the lives of all that knew him.
He was loved and respected by all of his family and friends, and will be very sadly missed.
Funeral Service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday
18th November at 1:30pm. Flowers welcome, or donations in lieu if so desired to the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries and flowers to
Tony Clarke Funeral Directors,
29 Railway Terrace, South Hylton. Tel. 0191 5656055
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 11, 2020
