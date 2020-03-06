|
|
|
Shillaw Eden Vale Peacefully in hospital on
28th February in his 94th year, Wilf, dearly beloved husband of the late Joyce, much loved dad of David,
Julie and the late Colin, loving
father in law of Pat and Graeme.
A devoted grandad of Natalie and Nick, also a dear uncle of Judith.
Would friends please
meet for service in the
Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 17th March at 2pm.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to Ewesley Road Lunch Club,
a collection plate will be provided. Enquires to Peter Dodd Funerals.
Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 6, 2020