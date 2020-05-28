|
|
|
Barrett South Hetton Peacefully in hospital after a short illness on May 24th aged 63 years, William (Billy). The much loved son of Irene and the late Jim and stepson to the late John. The loving brother
of Marjorie, Linda and Anne.
A dear step brother, brother in law, uncle and great uncle. A private service will take place on Wednesday June 3rd in Durham Crematorium. Family flowers only. Any donations in lieu of flowers to be sent direct to the Great North Children's Hospital, RVI.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, Co-Op Building, Hedley Terrace, South Hetton.
Tel: 0191 5261265. Always loved and never forgotten.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 28, 2020