|
|
|
Bittlestone (Plains Farm) Peacefully with family by his side
on 31st January aged 84 years,
William. Beloved husband of Violet, much loved dad of Lynn, Marie
and Ian, devoted grandad of
Rachel, Jessica and Thomas,
also a dear father in law of
Tony, John and Valona.
Family and friends please
meet for service at
Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 18th February at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu if desired to the
British Heart Foundation.
(a donation box will be available at the crematorium).
Please feel free to wear bright colours.
All enquiries to
John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, 138 Allendale Road, Farringdon,
Tel: 0191 514 2744.
Loved and Remembered Always
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 11, 2020