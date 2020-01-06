|
|
|
Clark William Nichol Suddenly in hospital
on December 28th
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret, dearly loved dad
of Alan and Anne, much loved father-in-law of Jean and Doug, loving grandad of Erin and Ross.
Funeral service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium
on Wednesday 15th January
at 1 pm.
Family flowers only please,
a donation box will be made available after the service
for St Benedicts Hospice.
All enquiries to
Alan Duckworth
of Chester Road,
Tel: 5102960.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 6, 2020