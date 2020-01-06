Home

Alan Duckworths Funeral Directors
200 Chester Road
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 7HE
0191 640 3677
William Clark

William Clark Notice
Clark William Nichol Suddenly in hospital
on December 28th
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret, dearly loved dad
of Alan and Anne, much loved father-in-law of Jean and Doug, loving grandad of Erin and Ross.

Funeral service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium
on Wednesday 15th January
at 1 pm.
Family flowers only please,
a donation box will be made available after the service
for St Benedicts Hospice.
All enquiries to
Alan Duckworth
of Chester Road,
Tel: 5102960.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 6, 2020
