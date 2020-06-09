|
|
|
COOMBS High Barnes Suddenly at home on 4th June,
aged 72 years, William (Bill).
Devoted husband to Jennifer,
much loved dad to Dean, Leigh
and Neil, dear father in law to Nicola, Stephen and Nichola, devoted granda to Amy, James, Lucas
and Zak.
Bill will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Friday 12th June at 2.00pm, Sunderland Crematorium.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Independent Funeral Directors, Grindon, Tel: 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 9, 2020