Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
William Ford

William Ford Notice
Ford High Barnes Peacefully in hospital with his loving family around him on
March 5th aged 93 years,
William Humphrey, devoted and much loved husband of the late Audrey (nee Briggs) dearly loved dad of George, Paul, Lorraine, Stephen and Elizabeth,
a dear father in law of Paula, Kay, Patrick, Ellen and Michael,
a treasured Grandpa and
Great Grandpa, also a dear brother, brother in law, uncle and friend
to many.
Would Friends please meet for service in St Gabriel's Church on Wednesday 18th March at 3.30pm followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only donations in lieu to the church, a plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funerals. Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 12, 2020
