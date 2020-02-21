|
|
|
Freek Hetton le Hole Suddenly at home on February 12th aged 72 years, William John (Bill). The much loved son of the late Bill and Josephine. The loving brother of Valerie and Stephen.
A dear uncle and friend of many. Please meet on Thursday, February 27th for service in Durham Crematorium at 9.30am. All are welcome afterwards to
The Highfield Hotel, Houghton le Spring for refreshments.
Flowers welcome.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole, Tel: 0191 5265800. Missed by all.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 21, 2020