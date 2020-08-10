Home

Grieves Town End Farm Passed away peacefully in Sunderland Royal Hospital on Tuesday 28th July, William "Billy", aged 78 years.
Beloved husband to Margaret, loving dad to Billy and Paul, cherished grandfather and great grandfather.
Family and friends please meet on Thursday 13th August at 2.30pm
for a funeral service at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 10, 2020
