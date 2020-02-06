Home

Manor House Funeral Services Ltd
77 Blackwood Road
Sunderland , Tyne and Wear SR5 4PT
0191 536 5000
William Hardy Notice
Hardy Red House Peacefully but suddenly after
a short illness on 21st January,
aged 91 years, William (Bill).
Cherished husband of the late Hilda,
beloved father of Geoff,
brother to Betty also
a beloved uncle and great uncle.
Family and friends please meet
for service at Holy Trinity Church,
Southwick on 11th February
at 11am followed by Committal
at Sunderland Crematorium
at 12noon. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to the
Stroke Association, a collection
plate will be provided at the
church and the crematorium.
Bill will repose in the private chapel of rest at Manor House Funeral Services, Blackwood Road,
Town End Farm, Tel 0191 5365000.
(Sadly Missed)
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 6, 2020
