HUMPHREY Silksworth Sadly passed away on 14th February, aged 91 years, William.
A loving husband of the late Florence. Devoted dad to Jeanette and Pauline and their husbands.
A precious granda to his grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Family and friends please meet for service at New Silksworth Independent Methodist Church on Tuesday 3rd March at 10.30am, followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium.
Sleep peacefully Dad.
Any enquiries to
Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth. Tel 0191 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 21, 2020