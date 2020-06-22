|
William John Smith
(John) Aged 68 years, on 15 June,
peacefully at home in Durham City, surrounded by his family, after a short illness, which he faced
with courage, dignity and his characteristic sense of humour.
Beloved husband of Dorothy, devoted and much loved dad of Helen and Laura and a loyal friend, John touched many lives
and will be hugely missed.
Private family cremation to be held on 26 June, with a celebration of John's life to follow later in the year.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 22, 2020