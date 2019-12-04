|
|
|
JOHNSON Sunderland Peacefully at home on
28th November, aged 86 years, William (Bill), beloved husband to Irene (nee Crosby), much loved dad to Bill, Gary, Hilary and Neil, a dear father-in-law and a loved grandad to Charlotte, Jonathan, Henry and Zac.
Also a dearest brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Family and friends please meet for service at St. John's Methodist Church on Wednesday
11th December at 12.30pm. Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to a charity of the families choice
(a donation box will be available at Church and the Crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors,
59 Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon.
Loved and Remembered Always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 4, 2019