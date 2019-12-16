Home

LUCAS Reverend
William Wallace Peacefully in Marigold Nursing Home on the 9th of December,
aged 90 years, William.
Sadly missed by his
family and his friends.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
St Ignatius Church Hendon on Monday 23rd December at 10.15am followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.
All enquiries to the
Co op Funeralcare Sunderland
0191 5673401.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 16, 2019
