Maltman September 15th,
suddenly at home.
Retired mounted policeman, William Cuthbertson (Bill) of Howden Le Wear, formerly Harperley Fir Tree and Sunderland, aged 86 years.
Devoted husband of the late
Edith Winfred, a loving and much loved dad to Craig and Trevor, beloved grandad to Oscar and a very dear father in law to Inga.
A private funeral service
will be held at 3.30pm on
Tuesday September 29th
at Durham Crematorium.
A celebration of Bill's life
will be the weekend of the
3rd or 4th July 2021 "Covid Free."
More information advertised
June 2021.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 25, 2020