Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Maltman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Maltman

Notice Condolences

William Maltman Notice
Maltman September 15th,
suddenly at home.
Retired mounted policeman, William Cuthbertson (Bill) of Howden Le Wear, formerly Harperley Fir Tree and Sunderland, aged 86 years.
Devoted husband of the late
Edith Winfred, a loving and much loved dad to Craig and Trevor, beloved grandad to Oscar and a very dear father in law to Inga.
A private funeral service
will be held at 3.30pm on
Tuesday September 29th
at Durham Crematorium.
A celebration of Bill's life
will be the weekend of the
3rd or 4th July 2021 "Covid Free."
More information advertised
June 2021.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -