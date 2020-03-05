|
Merrie (Houghton-le-Spring) Peacefully at The Laurels Care
Home on Tuesday 25th February
aged 90 years, William (Bill)
(283 Lambton Mess FoS).
Beloved husband of the late Florence (nee Orrell), much
loved dad of Neil, Ian and Pamela. Loved father-in-law of Linda
and Teresa. Devoted grandad,
great grandad, and loved brother,
brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
Would family and friends please
meet for the funeral service at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Thursday 12th March at 3:00pm.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu if so desired to Progressive
Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Association.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 5, 2020