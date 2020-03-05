Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Merrie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Merrie

Notice Condolences

William Merrie Notice
Merrie (Houghton-le-Spring) Peacefully at The Laurels Care
Home on Tuesday 25th February
aged 90 years, William (Bill)
(283 Lambton Mess FoS).
Beloved husband of the late Florence (nee Orrell), much
loved dad of Neil, Ian and Pamela. Loved father-in-law of Linda
and Teresa. Devoted grandad,
great grandad, and loved brother,
brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
Would family and friends please
meet for the funeral service at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Thursday 12th March at 3:00pm.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu if so desired to Progressive
Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Association.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -