William Metcalf

Notice Condolences

William Metcalf Notice
METCALF Pennywell Suddenly in hospital on
28th December, William.
Beloved husband to the late Freda,
a much loved dad, father-in-law and a loved grandad and great grandad.
Family and friends please meet for service at St. Thomas' Church, Pennywell on Monday 13th January at 2.45pm. Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
St Benedict's Hospice
(a collection box will be available at the Church and Crematorium).
At Rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 6, 2020
