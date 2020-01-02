Home

MOIR Millfield Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on 25th December, aged 85 years, William (Billy), (ex; Cleansing Dept) dearly beloved husband to the late Cath, devoted dad to Maria and Debra, dear father-in-law to Kevin and Terry and a loving granda to Rachael, Hannah, Charlotte and great grandad to Avie and greatly loved by Estelle, Nicole, Jay and Charlie. Also a dearest brother,
brother-in-law, uncle and a good friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 9th January at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to a charity of the family's choice. (A collection box will be available at the Crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 2, 2020
