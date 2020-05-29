|
Oxenham William
(Houghton-le-Spring) Peacefully in The Pavillion Care Home, on 25th May 2020,
aged 87 years. Bill, beloved husband of Audrey. Devoted father of John,
a loving father in law of Bernie and a much loved Grandad of Steven.
Bill will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will take place.
Donations to Dementia UK in memory of Bill would
be greatly appreciated.
All enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors - Tel: 01915847015
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 29, 2020