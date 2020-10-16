|
|
|
Reay Roker Peacefully in hospital after a short illness on October 5th, aged 85 years, William Edward (Billy).
Loving and devoted husband to Ida, dearest dad to Sharon, Elaine and Billy, father in law to Lee and Andrea, doting granda to Kathryn, David, Laura, Jenny, Daniel, Evan and Josh, a dear brother, brother in law,
uncle and friend.
A lovely man who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Private family burial to take place.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funerals Tel: 0191 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 16, 2020