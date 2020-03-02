|
RICHARDSON South Hylton Peacefully in hospital on
19th February 2020, aged 71 years. William (Bill), beloved husband and reunited with Marian (nee Walker). Adored father of Dawn, Joanne, Mark and Gemma, a much cherished father in law to Tony, Paul, Stuart and the late Gemma, a much loved brother, brother in law,
uncle and a friend to many.
Would family and friends please meet at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 9th March 2020 at 10.00am. Family flowers only please, a donation box will be available for The RNLI.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved forever. God bless. X
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 2, 2020