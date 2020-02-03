Home

William Robinson Notice
ROBINSON Houghton Suddenly on January 20th,
William, aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of the late Ivylene, devoted dad of Judith and Hilary,
so dearly loved and so very sadly missed by all who knew him.
Friends please meet in
St Michael's and All Angels Church on Friday February 7th for service at 10.15am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
for St Benedicts Hospice c/o
Billy's family. Enquiries to
Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director,
The Avenue, Seaham. Tel. 5817388
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 3, 2020
