William Rowley

William Rowley Notice
Rowley William James
(Bill) (Downhill,
formerly of Southwick) Peacefully on
24th February, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of the late Ann,
much loved dad of
Alyson and Richard,
also a loving father-in-law, brother,
brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
Family and friends please meet
for service Friday 6th March
in Holy Trinity Church, Southwick at 1:15pm, prior to burial within
Mere Knolls Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to Marie Curie.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 28, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -