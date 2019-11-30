Home

SAMPLE Easington Village (Retired Police Officer)
Peacefully at home on November 25th, aged 71 years, William (Bill).

A very dear father, father-in-law, grandad and close friend to Sandra and her family.
Bill will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Please meet for service at
St Mary's Church, Easington Village on Wednesday
4th December 2019 at 11.00am followed by private interment at Easington Colliery Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu of flowers to the
district nurses, Macmillian
and Marie Curie.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 30, 2019
