Thompson William Gregory
(Houghton-le-Spring) Peacefully in
Holy Cross Nursing Home
on 3rd May 2020, aged 90 years.
Bill, beloved husband
of the late Beatrice,
devoted Father of the late
Christopher Anthony
and Anne-Marie.
Bill will be sadly missed by all
of his family and friends.
Due to current restrictions a private interment will take place.
A memorial service will take
place later in the year.
All enquiries to
Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors - Tel:01915847015
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 8, 2020