(Billy) Peacefully and comfortably at home on 22nd January, aged 77 years. Beloved husband of Flo, also a devoted dad, father-in-law, grandad and companion of Stella the dog. Family and friends please meet for service on Tuesday 11th February in Sunderland Crematorium Chapel at 1:30pm, prior to burial within Southwick Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or
donations, if preferred, to the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors.
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 4, 2020
