TURNBULL William (Bill)
(Silksworth) Peacefully on
23rd December 2019
aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of the
late Margaret, loving father
of Peter and Christine.
Father-in-law of Carole
and Dean and a besotted grandfather of Jordan
and Brandon.
He will be sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
Funeral service at New Silksworth Methodist Church, North Street
on Thursday 16 th January 2020
at 10.45am prior to cremation
at Sunderland Crematorium
at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please,
there will be a collection at
the service in Bill's memory
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 9, 2020
