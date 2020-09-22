Home

William Tye

William Tye Notice
TYE Pallion Peacefully in hospital on
16th September, aged 89 years, William (Bill), beloved husband to Joyce (nee Cloughton), much loved dad to Judith, David and the late Janice and a loving grandad. Also a dearest brother to Doris and Edna.
Funeral service will be at
St. Ignatius Church, Hendon
on Monday 28th September at 11.45am. Interment to follow at Sunderland Cemetery (Grangetown). At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors St. Luke's Terrace, Pallion. Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 22, 2020
