|
|
|
VEST Fulwell Peacefully in hospital on
September 10th, aged 80 years.
William (Bill) loving Dad of Julie, Janet and David. Much loved Grandad of Rebecca, Emma, Caitlin, Sophie, Jack, Luke, Cameron and Corey. A dear Father in law to
Paul and Sharon.
Funeral service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday September 28th at 11am.
Due to current circumstances
family only inside the chapel.
Chapel doors will remain open
to allow all friends to pay their respects. Family flowers only
please, donation, if so desired,
to Cystic Fibrosis.
A donation box will be provided
at the crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 21, 2020