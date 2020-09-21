Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Vest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Vest

Notice Condolences

William Vest Notice
VEST Fulwell Peacefully in hospital on
September 10th, aged 80 years.
William (Bill) loving Dad of Julie, Janet and David. Much loved Grandad of Rebecca, Emma, Caitlin, Sophie, Jack, Luke, Cameron and Corey. A dear Father in law to
Paul and Sharon.
Funeral service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday September 28th at 11am.
Due to current circumstances
family only inside the chapel.
Chapel doors will remain open
to allow all friends to pay their respects. Family flowers only
please, donation, if so desired,
to Cystic Fibrosis.
A donation box will be provided
at the crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -