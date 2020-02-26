|
Wake William Geoffrey
(Geoff)
Retired Police Officer Peacefully on the 16th February, Geoffrey, loving and very dearly loved husband for 64 years
of Gladys (nee Sidney).
A loving and much loved and respected dad of Philip and Ian.
Also a well loved father in law and the proud grandpa of Christopher and Daniel and the late Rhianne and Peter, and beloved by all family members. Friends please meet
(colourful dress by Geoff's request) at Sunderland Crematorium,
Friday 6th March at 11am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The British Heart Foundation and The Kidney Research Association.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 26, 2020