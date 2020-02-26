Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Wake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Wake

Notice Condolences

William Wake Notice
Wake William Geoffrey
(Geoff)
Retired Police Officer Peacefully on the 16th February, Geoffrey, loving and very dearly loved husband for 64 years
of Gladys (nee Sidney).
A loving and much loved and respected dad of Philip and Ian.
Also a well loved father in law and the proud grandpa of Christopher and Daniel and the late Rhianne and Peter, and beloved by all family members. Friends please meet
(colourful dress by Geoff's request) at Sunderland Crematorium,
Friday 6th March at 11am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The British Heart Foundation and The Kidney Research Association.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -