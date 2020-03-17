|
|
|
Wake William Geoffrey Geoff's family wish to thank most sincerely everyone who attended his funeral, also for the kind donations (£550) received in Geoff's memory. Also for the many messages of sympathy & cards of condolence. Special thanks to Alan Bickle for his most comforting words and celebration of Geoff's life.
Thanks also to the staff at the Rosedene for their hospitality and Alan Duckworth Funeral Services for their support and guidance.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 17, 2020