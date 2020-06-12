|
Welsh (Farringdon) Peacefully in hospital on 7th June 2020, aged 74 years, William (Billy).
Very devoted husband of Dot. Loving dad of Mick, Darren, Vicky, and William. Dear Father in law of Sylvia, and Sergio. Adored Grandad, and Great Grandad.
Also Dearest Brother and
Brother in law and
much loved Uncle.
Service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 18th June at 2pm.
Billy resting at Tony Clarke Funeral Directors, 190 Hylton Road.
Tel 0191 5656055.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 12, 2020