William Wilson

William Wilson Notice
WILSON South Hetton Peacefully on
September 25th at
The Pavillion Care Home, Fencehouses, with his daughter
at his side, William Alan,
aged 90 years.
Much loved husband of the late Ann, devoted dad of Raymond and Linda, loving father in law to Carol and Larry, much loved granda to Stacey and Christopher, Jimmy and Sophie, adored other one granda to Lily and Olly, was a loving son, brother, brother in law and uncle who will be sadly missed.
A big thank you to all staff at
The Pavillion Care Home.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to
The Pavillion Care Home Residents Fund via Raymond or Linda.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 5, 2020
