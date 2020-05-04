Home

WISEMAN Sunderland Passed away peacefully
on 26th April 2020,
aged 73, William/Billy.
Beloved Husband to Kathleen.
Special Dad to Stephen and
John-Paul and the late Andrew.
Also a dear Brother, Grandad
Great Grandad, Uncle
and friend of many.
A private service will be held
at Sunderland Crematorium
on Friday May 15th at 3pm.
Billy will be loved and
remembered always.
Any enquiries to Scollen and
Wright Funeral Home, High Barnes.
Tel 0191 5239099.
If anyone would like to send flowers, could you please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Society instead.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 4, 2020
