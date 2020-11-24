Home

Winifred Davison Notice
Davison Winifred Ethel
(Winnie) Castetown,
formerly of Gateshead
Peacefully in Lansbury Court on
19th November, aged 81 years.
Loving mam to Susan, Hilda,
Sharon, Marion, Billy and Gary,
also a much loved mother-in-law,
nana, great-nana, sister,
auntie and friend.
Due to the current situation,
a family service will take place on
Tuesday 1st December in
Sunderland Crematorium at 4pm.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 24, 2020
