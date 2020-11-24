|
|
|
Davison Winifred Ethel
(Winnie) Castetown,
formerly of Gateshead
Peacefully in Lansbury Court on
19th November, aged 81 years.
Loving mam to Susan, Hilda,
Sharon, Marion, Billy and Gary,
also a much loved mother-in-law,
nana, great-nana, sister,
auntie and friend.
Due to the current situation,
a family service will take place on
Tuesday 1st December in
Sunderland Crematorium at 4pm.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
