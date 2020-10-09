|
Dawson Winifred Sadly passed away in Hospital
on the 1st October, Wyne
(née Woodward), aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of
the late Norman Dawson.
Much loved mother of Colin
and Neil (wife Sharon).
Adored grandmother to
Sophie (partner Stephen)
Isaac and Summer and
great-grandmother of James.
When I come to the end of the road
and the sun has set for me,
I want no rites in a gloom-filled room, Why cry for a soul set free!
Miss me a little-but not for long
and not with your head bowed low,
Remember the love that we once shared, Miss me, but let me go.
For this journey that we must take
and each must go alone;
It's all part of the Master's plan
A step on the road to Home.
When you are lonely and sick of heart, Go to the friends you know,
and bury your sorrows in doing good deeds.
Miss me, but let me go.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 9, 2020