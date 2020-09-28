Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speckmans Funeral Service
25 Front Street
Wingate, Co. Durham TS28 5DD
01429 838199
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
10:30
Parish Church of St. Cuthberts
Peterlee
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Holdstock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Holdstock

Notice Condolences

Winifred Holdstock Notice
HOLDSTOCK Winifred Rosalean
(Ros) Peacefully on September 19th 2020, Ros aged 88 years (of Peterlee).
A much loved mam to Ann, Pauline, Ian and Judy and wife to the late Nick, also a fun loving grandma
and great-grandma.
Sadly missed by all her
family and many friends.

Funeral service to take place in the Parish Church of St. Cuthberts, Peterlee on Monday October 5th at 10.30am, followed by committal within Durham Crematorium.
Due to the current restrictions, church is limited to 30 people only.
All enquiries to Speckmans Funeral Directors tel: 01429 838199.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -