HOLDSTOCK Winifred Rosalean
(Ros) Peacefully on September 19th 2020, Ros aged 88 years (of Peterlee).
A much loved mam to Ann, Pauline, Ian and Judy and wife to the late Nick, also a fun loving grandma
and great-grandma.
Sadly missed by all her
family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place in the Parish Church of St. Cuthberts, Peterlee on Monday October 5th at 10.30am, followed by committal within Durham Crematorium.
Due to the current restrictions, church is limited to 30 people only.
All enquiries to Speckmans Funeral Directors tel: 01429 838199.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 28, 2020