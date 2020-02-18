Home

T. P Bradbury Funerals
227 Hylton Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR4 7XA
0191 510 8000
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
15:00
residence
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
15:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Yvonne Cook Notice
COOK Town End Farm Suddenly in Hospital
on February 10th
aged 43 years
Yvonne (nee Henderson).
Beloved Wife of Colin.
Much loved Daughter
of the late Mary, Michael
and his Wife Teodene.
Dearest Step Mam of Megan, Chelsea, Connor and Becky.
Also an adored Nana Yvonne.
Cortege leaving residence at 3pm on Thursday 20th February for service and cremation in Sunderland Crematorium
at 3:30pm.
All enquiries to T P Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 18, 2020
