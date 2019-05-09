Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA HEDLEY BELL. View Sign Obituary

Bell, Barbara Hedley – Barb bravely and peacefully completed her life journey at the Sundre Hospital on Saturday, April 27th., 2019. Barb originally from Hamilton & Burlington, Ontario, went to McMaster University then taught in Ontario before moving to Calgary. She spent many years working for the Calgary Board of Education as a teacher librarian, and living within the Bragg Creek and Calgary communities. In 1994, when Barb retired from her teaching career, she focused on raising Morgan horses and honing her pottery and painting skills. She moved to Bearberry where she found more room for her horses and a building to convert into a studio, establishing Taliesin studios. Barb loved animals and soon her horses, several dogs and cats plus four Highland cows had a home on her farm. A sign still visible on her driveway says it all. "Drive slow. Old dogs, young dogs, several stupid dogs." Barb shared her creativity and organizational talents in Bearberry and beyond. She recruited artisans to sell their wares in the Bearberry Heritage and Arts Center, sat on the Sundre Library and Greenwood Neighbourhood Place Boards plus painted a mural on the Sundre Museum. For over ten years she organized three concerts per year at the Bearberry Community Centre. She was recognized for her community work and was awarded with the Volunteer of the Year in 2008. Barb attracted people. Wherever she went, from the Bergen Farmers' Market to Italy on a painting trip, people approached her, chatted, became acquainted and often a friendship blossomed. Many people will remember Barb's pleasant company, friendliness and cheery greeting to visitors; "Come in. I'll put the kettle on." Barb is survived by her brother Bill Bell (Jane), predeceased by her sister Peggy Davidson (Dave) and her brother Bob. She is survived by seven nieces and nephews and their families, and many, many lifelong friends. The family would like to thank her devoted friends and the staff at the Sundre Hospital for their support during the past few years. She will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. A celebration of life will take place on June 1st at the Bearberry Community Hall from 1:30pm to 3:30pm. In lieu of flowers please donate in Barb's name to the Sundre Public Library or the Bearberry Community Centre. Published in Sundre Round Up from May 14 to May 20, 2019

