Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAPHNE ISABEL ADMUSSEN. View Sign Obituary

Daphne Isabel Admussen, passed away peacefully on September 11th, 2019 in Sundre, Alberta at the age of 85. She is survived by her daughter Debra Barteaux (Wayne), son Michael Admussen (Kate), her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as her twin sister Joan Regnier, and brother Bill Hendrix. Daphne was pre-deceased by her daughter, Kathleen (Kathi) Vold, her beloved husband of over 60 years, Walter (Wally) Admussen, and brother, Steve Hendrix.

Daphne will be remembered for her optimistic, hardworking, and generous spirit. No task was ever too daunting for her. Whether it was joining her father or husband in the bush skidding logs for their logging operations in the 1940's and 50's, or building fences and outbuildings on the family ranching operation in the 1960's and 70's, she was up for any task and always made sure it was done right.

Daphne loved the outdoors spending hours climbing the hoodoo near her childhood home in Willow Creek, exploring the Alberta foothills on horseback with friends and family, or tending her garden. She was a firm believer that any problem could be solved with a little fresh air and sunshine.

In 1951, Daphne married the love of her life, Wally Admussen, and the two of them set out building a life together in the Bergen, Water Valley and Bottrel areas. Their love and commitment to one another was remarkable to everyone who knew them. Before long they had their three children Kathi, Debra and Michael.

Throughout the years, they welcomed new acquaintances and old friends and family, into their home. Daphne would put on a pot of coffee or tea and present them with her baking. The evening would often end with a game of cards or singing of songs. She spent countless hours learning the stories of other people and places through her friends, family and her love of books.

As the years passed, Daphne found joy in actively participating in the lives of her grandchildren and great -grandchildren, always taking an interest in their next adventures. She too had many adventures with trips to the United Kingdom, Peru, Bolivia and Turkey as well several trips throughout the United States and Canada. As a contributing member of her local community, Daphne was a member of the Women's Institute and participated in an infinite number of bake sales. As a lifelong learner, she also found the time to develop her skills as a painter, drawer and writer.

Daphne was loved and respected by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.

A celebration of Daphne's life was held on Monday, September 23rd at the Sundre West Country Centre (#4 101-2nd Ave NW, Sundre). In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your charity of choice.

Daphne Isabel Admussen, passed away peacefully on September 11th, 2019 in Sundre, Alberta at the age of 85. She is survived by her daughter Debra Barteaux (Wayne), son Michael Admussen (Kate), her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as her twin sister Joan Regnier, and brother Bill Hendrix. Daphne was pre-deceased by her daughter, Kathleen (Kathi) Vold, her beloved husband of over 60 years, Walter (Wally) Admussen, and brother, Steve Hendrix.Daphne will be remembered for her optimistic, hardworking, and generous spirit. No task was ever too daunting for her. Whether it was joining her father or husband in the bush skidding logs for their logging operations in the 1940's and 50's, or building fences and outbuildings on the family ranching operation in the 1960's and 70's, she was up for any task and always made sure it was done right.Daphne loved the outdoors spending hours climbing the hoodoo near her childhood home in Willow Creek, exploring the Alberta foothills on horseback with friends and family, or tending her garden. She was a firm believer that any problem could be solved with a little fresh air and sunshine.In 1951, Daphne married the love of her life, Wally Admussen, and the two of them set out building a life together in the Bergen, Water Valley and Bottrel areas. Their love and commitment to one another was remarkable to everyone who knew them. Before long they had their three children Kathi, Debra and Michael.Throughout the years, they welcomed new acquaintances and old friends and family, into their home. Daphne would put on a pot of coffee or tea and present them with her baking. The evening would often end with a game of cards or singing of songs. She spent countless hours learning the stories of other people and places through her friends, family and her love of books.As the years passed, Daphne found joy in actively participating in the lives of her grandchildren and great -grandchildren, always taking an interest in their next adventures. She too had many adventures with trips to the United Kingdom, Peru, Bolivia and Turkey as well several trips throughout the United States and Canada. As a contributing member of her local community, Daphne was a member of the Women's Institute and participated in an infinite number of bake sales. As a lifelong learner, she also found the time to develop her skills as a painter, drawer and writer.Daphne was loved and respected by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.A celebration of Daphne's life was held on Monday, September 23rd at the Sundre West Country Centre (#4 101-2nd Ave NW, Sundre). In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your charity of choice. Published in Sundre Round Up from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sundre Round Up Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close