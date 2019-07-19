Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE TAYLOR. View Sign Service Information Heartland Funeral Services Ltd. 5226 46 St. Olds , AB T4H 1B8 (403)-507-8610 Obituary

TAYLOR

On Thursday July 11th, 2017, George Taylor, loving husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 74. George was born on June 8, 1945 in Morris, Manitoba to Lawrence and Ariel Taylor. He completed his RCMP training in Regina, Saskatchewan in 1969 and was stationed throughout Saskatchewan. Over the next 35 years, he was in such centres as Regina, Indian Head, Yorkton, Ituna, Rostern, and Carnduff. On June 20, 1970, he married Valerie Anne Sprout and they later raised two sons, Mark and Kirk. They relocated to Sundre, Alberta in 2000 and enjoyed several years in the community before Val's passing in 2013. He continued to winter in Arizona where he met and later married Kim Webster on November 14, 2015 where step-daughter Marci joined the family. George had number of passions that kept him busy through his retirement years. A regular golfer for several decades, he could be found on the golf course nearly daily whether it was in Alberta, in Arizona or in Montana during his yearly golfing excursion. He was softball enthusiast playing on teams in Arizona during the winter and around Sundre in the summer. He also continued his commitment to public service after retiring by serving as a town councillor in Sundre for two terms and President of his local home owners' association in Mesa, Arizona for two terms. Regardless of it being golf, ball or politics, George was always known to be social beacon hosting gatherings around the bumper of a car, around a backyard fire or around a BBQ. George was preceded in death by his parents as well as his brothers, Robert and Brian, and his sister, Francis. He is survived by wife, Kim; three children, Mark, Kirk and Marci; brother Clark; four grandchildren plus a number of nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Sundre, Alberta on Friday, July 19th at 2pm. A second celebration will be held in Regina later in the summer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the on behalf of George. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Olds entrusted with arrangements. 403-507-8610

TAYLOROn Thursday July 11th, 2017, George Taylor, loving husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 74. George was born on June 8, 1945 in Morris, Manitoba to Lawrence and Ariel Taylor. He completed his RCMP training in Regina, Saskatchewan in 1969 and was stationed throughout Saskatchewan. Over the next 35 years, he was in such centres as Regina, Indian Head, Yorkton, Ituna, Rostern, and Carnduff. On June 20, 1970, he married Valerie Anne Sprout and they later raised two sons, Mark and Kirk. They relocated to Sundre, Alberta in 2000 and enjoyed several years in the community before Val's passing in 2013. He continued to winter in Arizona where he met and later married Kim Webster on November 14, 2015 where step-daughter Marci joined the family. George had number of passions that kept him busy through his retirement years. A regular golfer for several decades, he could be found on the golf course nearly daily whether it was in Alberta, in Arizona or in Montana during his yearly golfing excursion. He was softball enthusiast playing on teams in Arizona during the winter and around Sundre in the summer. He also continued his commitment to public service after retiring by serving as a town councillor in Sundre for two terms and President of his local home owners' association in Mesa, Arizona for two terms. Regardless of it being golf, ball or politics, George was always known to be social beacon hosting gatherings around the bumper of a car, around a backyard fire or around a BBQ. George was preceded in death by his parents as well as his brothers, Robert and Brian, and his sister, Francis. He is survived by wife, Kim; three children, Mark, Kirk and Marci; brother Clark; four grandchildren plus a number of nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Sundre, Alberta on Friday, July 19th at 2pm. A second celebration will be held in Regina later in the summer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the on behalf of George. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Olds entrusted with arrangements. 403-507-8610 www.heartlandfuneralservices.com Published in Sundre Round Up from July 23 to July 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sundre Round Up Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.