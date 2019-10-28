Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for INGE MOSER. View Sign Obituary

MOSER, Inge



Inge Moser, long-time resident of Sundre area, passed away on October 5th 2019 at the age of 90 years, and just shortly after celebrating her 70th wedding anniversary. She is survived by her husband Bill, sons Karl and Harold (Marian), six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and her brother Gerhard in Germany.



Inge was born on August 15, 1949, in Poischwitz, Germany, second child to Alfred and Luise Hoppe. She was just nine years old when war broke out in Europe and spent the next six years enduring the difficulties of life in war torn Germany. After the war, working near Heibronn, she met a young bricklayer named Wilhelm Moser. They were married September 17th, 1949, and the young couple continued to work in that area for the next four years.



The next phase of her life began in 1953 when the young family, which now included a three year old son, decided to move to Canada, arriving by ship in Quebec City on July 26th, 1953. A train trip to Calgary, Alberta followed, where they lived until 1967. A second son, Harold, was born in 1954.



The next phase started in the summer of 1967, which saw them working diligently to build a house and barn and all the facilities on a quarter section of land 3 miles north of Sundre, Alberta. Inge and Bill resided on that quarter section of land for many years, trying their hand at milking cows, raising pigs, chickens, selling eggs and eventually settling on hay production and range cattle. In the year 1988, they retired from farming and built a new house on an acreage subdivided from their land. Then in 2000 they moved off the acreage and purchased a house in town.



During their retirement years they travelled extensively, and often followed Inge's passion to visit casinos here and there, as well as travelling internationally with friends.



In 2012 they decided to move into the Sundre Seniors Lodge, followed by a move to Olds, Alberta for 2 years and then back to Sundre again in the new Lodge there.



Inge will be long remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. There were many family get-togethers, often with other friends and relatives, in her home where she hosted with great humour and grace.



She was a long time member and supporter of Faith Lutheran Church. She had a great zest for life and enjoyed farm life, curling, travelling, crocheting, knitting, and especially visiting. She will especially be remembered for her great German cooking and her subtle sense of humour. She leaves behind a legacy of memories, and the world is a better place because she was in it.



